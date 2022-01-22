Barclays Analysts Give Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) a €29.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €29.00 ($32.95) price target on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €19.00 ($21.59) target price on Aixtron in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($29.55) price target on Aixtron in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €19.00 ($21.59) price target on Aixtron in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Warburg Research set a €22.50 ($25.57) price objective on Aixtron in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €26.00 ($29.55) price objective on Aixtron in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aixtron currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €23.67 ($26.89).

Shares of ETR:AIXA opened at €19.12 ($21.73) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.58. Aixtron has a one year low of €14.43 ($16.39) and a one year high of €26.60 ($30.23). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €18.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is €20.99.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

