Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Trading 6.3% Higher

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)’s share price traded up 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.92 and last traded at $13.84. 3,403 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 946,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.02.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet cut Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.
The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 442.00, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baozun in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Baozun by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baozun by 428.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baozun in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baozun by 322.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)
Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.
