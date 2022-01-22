Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Trading 6.3% Higher

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)’s share price traded up 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.92 and last traded at $13.84. 3,403 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 946,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.02.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet cut Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 442.00, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.56). Baozun had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $294.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.81 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Baozun Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baozun in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Baozun by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baozun by 428.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baozun in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baozun by 322.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

