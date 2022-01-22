Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Banner had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 30.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS.

NASDAQ BANR traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.16. 268,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,891. Banner has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $66.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Banner alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.20%.

In other Banner news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Banner by 19.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 22,927 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banner by 57.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Banner by 30.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BANR. Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Banner from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.