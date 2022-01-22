Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Short Interest Update

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 486,200 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the December 15th total of 603,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BANR stock opened at $62.16 on Friday. Banner has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $66.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. Banner had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Banner will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $61,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Banner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Banner by 32.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Banner in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Banner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Banner in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BANR shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.