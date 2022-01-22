BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Trading Down 3.1%

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)’s share price was down 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.60 and last traded at $42.60. Approximately 20,701 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 586,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.97.

Several analysts recently commented on BKU shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.78.

The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 34.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in BankUnited by 0.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 80,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in BankUnited by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in BankUnited by 0.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BankUnited by 3.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in BankUnited by 4.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

