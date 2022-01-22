Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.06.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bankinter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

BKNIY traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $5.99. 266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,055. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average is $5.42. Bankinter has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $9.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.0472 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 42.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

