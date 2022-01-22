Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.53

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.53 and traded as low as $20.00. Bank of South Carolina shares last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 3,280 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $110.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.63%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of South Carolina by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 25,421 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bank of South Carolina by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bank of South Carolina by 36.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Bank of South Carolina by 25.8% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile (NASDAQ:BKSC)

Bank of South Carolina Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and business banking services including checking, savings, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, retirement accounts, loans, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, and internet banking.

