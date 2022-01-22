Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.53

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.53 and traded as low as $20.00. Bank of South Carolina shares last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 3,280 shares changing hands.
The company has a market capitalization of $110.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.53.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.63%.
Bank of South Carolina Company Profile (NASDAQ:BKSC)
Bank of South Carolina Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and business banking services including checking, savings, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, retirement accounts, loans, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, and internet banking.
