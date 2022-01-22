Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Increases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 43.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 510,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,769,000 after buying an additional 19,346 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $326,000. Aviva PLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 746,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,218,000 after purchasing an additional 12,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $2,541,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $174.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.88. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $177.24. The company has a market capitalization of $240.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.25%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Argus raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.07.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Recommended Story: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.