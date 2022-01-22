Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Has $3.57 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,226.82.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,601.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,809.00 and a one year high of $3,037.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,877.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,824.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total value of $50,376.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $96,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,968 shares of company stock valued at $417,935,897 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

