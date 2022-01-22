Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.7% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $18,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,931 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Visa from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.84.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $205.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $396.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.10 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $210.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.30.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

