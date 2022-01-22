Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 8.9% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 1,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Mastercard by 13.1% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 723,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $251,455,000 after acquiring an additional 83,949 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 4.9% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 159,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,385,000 after buying an additional 16,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Botty Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.94.

Shares of MA stock opened at $355.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $350.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.68. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $306.00 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.11%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total transaction of $32,248,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

