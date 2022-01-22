Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $165.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $140.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bank of Montreal from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Montreal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Desjardins increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.67.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $114.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.35. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $74.05 and a one year high of $120.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.041 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 57.8% during the second quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 18,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares during the period. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 164,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,430,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter valued at $400,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,159,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,803,000 after buying an additional 354,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. 40.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

