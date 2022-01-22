Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $31.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.65 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 9.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRC opened at $37.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.69 million, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.76. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $42.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.11 and its 200-day moving average is $36.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In related news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 9,000 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $336,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,085,000 after buying an additional 10,666 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 15,224 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BMRC shares. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

