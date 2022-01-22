Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) versus Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) Financial Analysis

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) and Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bank of America and Harleysville Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of America 2 4 13 0 2.58 Harleysville Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bank of America currently has a consensus target price of $49.72, indicating a potential upside of 10.67%. Given Bank of America’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bank of America is more favorable than Harleysville Financial.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bank of America and Harleysville Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of America $93.75 billion 3.92 $17.89 billion $3.33 13.49 Harleysville Financial $29.85 million 3.11 $7.28 million $1.93 12.96

Bank of America has higher revenue and earnings than Harleysville Financial. Harleysville Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of America and Harleysville Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of America 33.10% 12.16% 1.02% Harleysville Financial N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Bank of America has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harleysville Financial has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Bank of America pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Harleysville Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Bank of America pays out 25.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Harleysville Financial pays out 58.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank of America has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.1% of Bank of America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Harleysville Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Bank of America shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of Harleysville Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bank of America beats Harleysville Financial on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses. The Global Wealth and Investment Management provides client experience through a network of financial advisors focused on to meet their needs through a full set of investment management, brokerage, banking, and retirement products. The Global Banking segment deals with lending-related products and services, integrated working capital management and treasury solutions to clients, and underwriting and advisory services. The Global Markets segment includes sales and trading services, as well as research, to institutional clients across fixed-income, credit, currency, commodity, and equity businesses. The All Other segment consists of asset and liability management activities, equity investments, non-core mortgage loans and servicing activities, the net impact of periodic revisions

Harleysville Financial Company Profile

Harleysville Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services through Harleysville Savings Bank. Its services include online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, kasasa 360, moneyisland, debit cars, tuition reward, and more services. The company was founded in 1915 is headquartered in Harleysville, PA.

