Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Increases Stock Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 10.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 436,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,672 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $32,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EHC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 377.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.67.

EHC stock opened at $62.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $89.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.50 and its 200 day moving average is $63.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.02.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

