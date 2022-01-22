Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Decreases Stock Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 481,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768,289 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $12,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in International Game Technology by 320.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in International Game Technology by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on IGT shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.17.

IGT opened at $25.34 on Friday. International Game Technology PLC has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $32.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 2.14.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

