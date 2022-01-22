Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Decreases Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 884,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,364 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Discovery were worth $22,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Discovery by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Discovery by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Discovery by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Discovery by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Discovery by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $7,321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCA opened at $26.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $78.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.61.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on DISCA. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $38.44 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Macquarie raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.10.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.