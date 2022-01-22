Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,816.0% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $49.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.95. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

