Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 3,823 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $14,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

NYSE EPAM opened at $464.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 64.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.44. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $333.68 and a 52 week high of $725.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $617.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $611.05.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EPAM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.11.

In related news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total transaction of $519,375.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,011 shares of company stock worth $56,859,180 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.