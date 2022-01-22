Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Boosts Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 622,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 128,571 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $26,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2,697.5% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 307.5% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE:PFE opened at $52.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $296.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.99. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Independent Research raised shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

In other news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.