Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 1,163 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in 3M were worth $16,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in 3M by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on 3M in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.93.

NYSE:MMM opened at $172.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.95 and a 200-day moving average of $184.90. 3M has a twelve month low of $167.24 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.10%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

