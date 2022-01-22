Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 10.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 113,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Kroger by 225.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,277,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,548,000 after acquiring an additional 884,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kroger by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,374,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,422,000 after acquiring an additional 982,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 3,755.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 133,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Kroger news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $46.92 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $50.15. The company has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.71.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

