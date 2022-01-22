Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 168 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.63.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $264.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $235.13 and a one year high of $268.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $251.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.