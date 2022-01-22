Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 53,782 Shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA) by 217.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,782 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF were worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,798,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $904,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 209.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 47,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 32,307 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

EZA stock opened at $49.99 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF has a twelve month low of $42.02 and a twelve month high of $55.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.48.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, formerly iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the South African market, as measured by the MSCI South Africa Index (the Index).

