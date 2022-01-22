Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 1,600 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 361,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Carrier Global by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 98,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 54,923 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 25,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Carrier Global by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,577,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Carrier Global by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 168,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CARR opened at $47.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.86. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $34.21 and a 52-week high of $58.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.73.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 23.90%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CARR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.41.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

