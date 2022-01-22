Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,127,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 143,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,963,000 after purchasing an additional 64,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1,283.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 25,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.69.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total transaction of $91,503.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total transaction of $1,545,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $278.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.81 and a 12 month high of $328.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

