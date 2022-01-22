Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 10,832 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,832 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 81,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,930,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,968,000 after buying an additional 2,180,290 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 50,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CAG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.78.

Shares of CAG opened at $35.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.44 and a 52 week high of $39.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.05 and a 200-day moving average of $33.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 54.82%.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

