Banano Trading 29.5% Lower Over Last Week (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 21.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One Banano coin can now be bought for $0.0115 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. Banano has a total market capitalization of $15.11 million and $172,663.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Banano has traded down 29.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002810 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000495 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00052079 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

About Banano

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,969,945 coins and its circulating supply is 1,316,271,401 coins. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official website is banano.cc . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

