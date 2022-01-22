Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:BKR traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.24. 15,878,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,448,616. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.80. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $27.88. The company has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 118.43 and a beta of 1.65.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.24.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $348,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $729,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,489,911 shares of company stock worth $1,187,252,165. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Baker Hughes stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 102.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,191,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,617,591 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of Baker Hughes worth $72,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.