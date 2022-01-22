B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$7.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$8.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 56.95% from the stock’s previous close.

BTO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.75 target price on B2Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.00.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at C$4.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.37. B2Gold has a 12 month low of C$4.21 and a 12 month high of C$6.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$643.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$652.05 million. Analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.28, for a total transaction of C$633,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,980 shares in the company, valued at C$517,334.40. Also, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.51, for a total value of C$451,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 310,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,200.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

