B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,017 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 381 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT opened at $105.60 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.86. The company has a market capitalization of $141.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.65.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

