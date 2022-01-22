B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 18,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW opened at $89.20 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.87.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $472,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total transaction of $12,303,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 571,845 shares of company stock worth $47,587,078. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.39.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.