B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $835,000 Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3,770.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 332,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,235,000 after buying an additional 323,711 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 823.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 233,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,443,000 after purchasing an additional 208,475 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2,502.0% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 114,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,695,000 after acquiring an additional 110,011 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $7,805,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,176,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,636,000 after buying an additional 54,962 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $150.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.26. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $128.07 and a 52 week high of $156.94.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

