B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.53 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,401 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 11.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,615 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 136,192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $36,146,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC opened at $276.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $284.03 and a 200-day moving average of $269.93. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $230.15 and a one year high of $299.20. The company has a market cap of $67.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.45.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.