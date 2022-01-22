B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,569 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 5.5% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 25,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Southern by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.88.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $4,465,812.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,960 shares of company stock worth $5,296,450. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $67.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.56. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $56.69 and a 52 week high of $69.23. The stock has a market cap of $71.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. Southern’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.29%.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

