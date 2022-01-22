B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 20.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,387,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,016,000 after buying an additional 400,613 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,424,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,974,000 after acquiring an additional 405,801 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,685,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 711,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 592.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 706,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,074,000 after acquiring an additional 604,863 shares during the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $130.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.35.

PENN stock opened at $40.92 on Friday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 2.49.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.32). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

