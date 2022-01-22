B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 90 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 87.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 108.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 511.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock opened at $800.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $670.28 and a one year high of $973.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $902.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $901.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $987.21.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

