AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Purchased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 11.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 0.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 4.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 29.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 1.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 8.1% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXS opened at $55.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.98. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $44.26 and a 52 week high of $58.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.23.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $996.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.45 million. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

AXS has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.80.

AXIS Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

