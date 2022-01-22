Aviva PLC Sells 23,391 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 175,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 23,391 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $37,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management increased its position in Amgen by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in Amgen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in Amgen by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 17,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN opened at $227.72 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.16. The firm has a market cap of $128.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.50.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

