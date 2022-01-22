Aviva PLC Has $40.04 Million Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,484 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.09% of Simon Property Group worth $40,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 56.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,556 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 460.0% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 700,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,336,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,181,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,156,288,000 after purchasing an additional 567,034 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth $65,828,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Simon Property Group by 55.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,301,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,672,000 after acquiring an additional 462,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPG opened at $146.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.72 and a 200-day moving average of $143.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.97%.

SPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.06.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

