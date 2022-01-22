Aviva PLC Boosts Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,030 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.16% of Trimble worth $33,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 20.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Trimble by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Trimble by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 9,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Trimble by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,016,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $83,185,000 after purchasing an additional 84,489 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Trimble from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.40.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $70.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.04. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.37 and a 1 year high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 3,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $330,461.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $610,354.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,484 shares of company stock worth $1,700,120 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

