AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) and Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Head to Head Review

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) and Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get AvePoint alerts:

This table compares AvePoint and Aware’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AvePoint N/A N/A -$60.72 million N/A N/A Aware $11.31 million 5.53 -$7.61 million ($0.29) -10.00

Aware has higher revenue and earnings than AvePoint.

Profitability

This table compares AvePoint and Aware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AvePoint N/A -66.41% -12.13% Aware -38.10% -14.15% -12.58%

Volatility and Risk

AvePoint has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aware has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for AvePoint and Aware, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AvePoint 0 1 6 0 2.86 Aware 0 0 1 0 3.00

AvePoint currently has a consensus price target of $13.71, suggesting a potential upside of 148.77%. Aware has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 106.90%. Given AvePoint’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AvePoint is more favorable than Aware.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.9% of AvePoint shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.6% of Aware shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of AvePoint shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.5% of Aware shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aware beats AvePoint on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint, Inc. provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Aware Company Profile

Aware, Inc. is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, and are used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyses, process and transport those images within biometric systems. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.