Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 30,239 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Autoliv were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 111.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,045,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $351,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,309 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,421,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,953,000 after purchasing an additional 25,799 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 20.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,172,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,647,000 after purchasing an additional 197,354 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 5.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,492,000 after purchasing an additional 37,506 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 44.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 563,693 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,019,000 after purchasing an additional 173,077 shares during the period. 38.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Autoliv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Autoliv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.93.

NYSE ALV opened at $98.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.79. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.83 and a 1 year high of $110.59.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 5.91%. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.06%.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

