AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target Increased to C$49.00 by Analysts at CIBC

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$48.50 to C$49.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of AutoCanada to C$59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Acumen Capital lowered their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$68.00 to C$61.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$60.31.

Shares of TSE:ACQ opened at C$37.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19. AutoCanada has a 1-year low of C$25.36 and a 1-year high of C$59.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$37.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.00, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.14.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.28 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoCanada will post 4.0500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis Stephan Desrosiers bought 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$37.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,321.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,035,640.32.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

