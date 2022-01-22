AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Increases Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,211 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $9,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 390.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 237.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $35.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $39.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.02%.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $5,431,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IPG shares. JP Morgan Cazenove upped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.63.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

