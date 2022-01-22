AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $22.99 Million Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 835,253 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $22,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNPR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 7.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 16,865 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 20,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JNPR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.38.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $626,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $176,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,220 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,457 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

JNPR stock opened at $32.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $36.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 73.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.28.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

