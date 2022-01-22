AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Grows Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,630 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.21% of Lear worth $19,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Lear by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lear by 12,812.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lear by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

In other Lear news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $30,431.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LEA shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lear from $177.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.93.

LEA stock opened at $170.58 on Friday. Lear Co. has a one year low of $144.77 and a one year high of $204.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.70%.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.