AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Buys 60,292 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 155.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,292 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.15% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $11,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 104.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 367.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Emfo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 111.9% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $94,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $109.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.96 and a 200 day moving average of $112.70. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($3.57). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.60.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

