AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Buys 50,872 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 108.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,631 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,872 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $13,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Universal Health Services by 90.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,248,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $321,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Universal Health Services by 619.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,528 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $130,985,000 after acquiring an additional 770,198 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at $64,725,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 6.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,189,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $467,029,000 after acquiring an additional 185,912 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 16.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,127,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $165,044,000 after acquiring an additional 156,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

UHS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.83.

NYSE UHS opened at $128.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.31 and its 200-day moving average is $138.87. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $116.23 and a one year high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.44%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

