Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Shares Bought by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc. owned 0.05% of Atlas worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Atlas by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,078,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,862,000 after purchasing an additional 420,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Atlas by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,035,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,035,000 after purchasing an additional 279,703 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Atlas by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,475,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 248,941 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Atlas by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 840,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,978,000 after acquiring an additional 40,752 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Atlas by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 639,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATCO opened at $13.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.24. Atlas Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $16.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24. Atlas had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $451.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlas Corp. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.65%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATCO. B. Riley upped their price target on Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Atlas in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

